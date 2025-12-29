A few days ago The Federalist reported that Fulton Co. Georgia had over 300,000 illegal early vote ballots during the 2020 election. The votes were illegal because they were unsupported by poll worker signatures (contrary to Georgia law). In other words, the vote totals were miraculously born without a mother or father.

Independent analysts have known of this evidence for years. Indeed, a reference to the phony 2020 votes is included on page 108 of my book (Debunked?), which was published 3 years ago:

“All but two of the early vote tabulator closing tapes for 350,000 votes were unsigned. Thus, there was no chain of custody for those files.”

I had obtained that information from VoterGA, a nonprofit organization specializing in Georgia elections.

Despite strong evidence, this claim of fraud (and many other claims) was completely ignored by the legacy media until Fulton made a strategic blunder: It finally admitted that it doesn’t have any tabulator signatures supporting 315,000 early votes. Before that, the legacy media could simply dismiss the claim as a conspiracy theory. After the confession, however, concealment became more difficult. Knowledge of Fulton’s cheating began leaking out to a wider audience.

Here is an image showing an example of the signatures that Georgia law requires to authenticate ballot totals. For lawless Fulton County, a bastion of Democrat voters, 315,000 votes were tabulated, but no one is willing to affirm that they are authentic.

Example of required signatures needed to authenticate ballots (This sample polling place appears to be in compliance with the law.)

The 300,000+ unsupported votes mean that Biden did not actually win the Georgia election. However, there is much more evidence of election corruption, and it is centered in Fulton County.

Missing and/or Corrupt Fulton Election Data

In November 2025 the founder of VoterGA, Garland Favorito, held a press conference to outline the many unaddressed problems in Fulton County’s 2020 election. He noted that there are about one million Fulton County 2020 election electronic records that have never been produced, despite numerous open record requests and lawsuits. (Keep in mind that Joe Biden “won” the state by only 11,700 votes.) Except as noted, reference to the following matters is presented in the Favorito Press Conference video starting at meter reading 44:22.

20,713 original and recount ballots are missing tabulation records 17,852 recount ballot images are completely missing 17,234 unsourced ballots were uploaded to results, apparently to reconcile original count errors Over 530,000 Secure Hash Algorithm (SHA) authentication files are missing (needed to authenticate ballot images, and required by Georgia law). 16,198 unsourced uploaded ballots were added in results, apparently to reconcile recount errors 380,458 original in-person ballot images were never produced 4,000 ballot images have identical timestamps —to the same split second. That is a physical impossibility, since it takes nearly a second to produce each image (The Georgia Record) 16,034 mail-in ballot authentication files were added days after scanning. Since these files are created simultaneously with the image files, that is another impossibility, and likely evidence of fraud (The Georgia Record)

Other Indications of Fulton Corruption

A one-in-a-billion ballot rejection rate

In 2020, Georgia’s ballot rejection rate was the lowest of all 50 states. In addition, Fulton County’s rate was only 1/7 of the state rate. I did a statistical analysis to determine the likelihood that Fulton’s rate would be only 1/7th of the state rate (assuming similar rejection standards were applied). The statistical odds were less than one in one billion. In addition, I compared Fulton to other counties of similar size, demographics, and per capita income. Again, the odds were less than one in one billion.

Voter signatures were not matched

An explanation for the ultra-low rejection rate was produced by a man named Mark Wingate, who served on the 2020 Election Board. Years after the election, Wingate testified (under oath) that he was told by Fulton County election personnel that Fulton did not do any signature matching. The lack of signature matching, in violation of election law, might explain why Garland Favorito found that “only 6 ballots were rejected [county wide] and it should have been in the thousands.” He also noted that the signature matching machine used by Fulton County was not even operational.

Almost 18,000 votes can’t be explained

In an election decided by just 11,800 votes, Fulton will not or cannot produce records to support almost 18,000 votes. For those votes it has produced no paper ballots or images of ballots. During my conversation with Garland Favorito, he pointed out that, under Georgia law the lack of support for 18,000 votes “would trigger a re-do of the election automatically.”

Defying Georgia law to keep Republicans off the Elections Board

As I write this overview, Fulton County Democrats are refusing to seat two Republicans on the Fulton County Elections Board. This lawless action is in direct violation of a Fulton election ordinance:

Two members shall be appointed by the governing authority of Fulton County from nominations made by the chairperson of the county executive committee of the political party whose candidates received the second largest number of such votes [14-33].

The issue has been adjudicated in a courtroom, and the Democrats were found guilty of violating election law. On August 3, Superior Court Judge David Emerson ruled that Fulton County is required to seat the two Republican nominees. Because they refused, the judge ruled (August 27) that the Fulton County Board of Commissioners are in contempt of court, and are required to pay $10,000 per day until the two Republicans are seated. The Democrats are appealing the order to seat Republicans on the Board.

The relentless effort to withhold information

Fulton County corruption is also indicated by its persistent efforts to withhold information from Favorito, from VoterGA, from the State Election Board, and now from the Trump Department of Justice. During the last 5 years, while it fought to keep anyone from seeing its ballots, Fulton assured judges that 2020 ballots were being properly stored. Recently, however, it claims that the ballots are gone.

During a conversation with Garland Favorito I asked if Fulton Co. was deliberately concealing wrongdoing. This was his response:

“What they are hiding is that the results will not add up. The results that they certified do not match the ballot images.”

Conclusion

After 5 years, people are starting to learn the truth about Georgia’s 2020 election. Who knows where this will end? Perhaps Pennsylvania will someday admit that it had 121,000 more 2020 ballots than voters.