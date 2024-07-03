Based on image from Daryl Cagle.com

These are troubled days for Democrats, with a disastrous debate on Thursday, some adverse court rulings on Friday, and now an immunity ruling that did not go their way at all. So this might be a good time to consider how they got into such a mess. I would say it all began with Hillary Clinton and Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS).

In 2016, Democrats were extremely confident that Hillary would demolish Trump in the presidential election. When she didn’t, the shock was huge, and many Democrats instantly lost their minds.

TDS became a widespread Democrat epidemic, and Hillary intensified the virus by funding the Russia peeing prostitute hoax. It was her way of deflecting blame for losing what should have been an easy victory. By the way, the Hillary campaign and the Democratic Party faced no criminal charges for the $1 million plus they gave to finance the dossier smears against Trump. They were merely fined by the FEC. Contrast that with Trump’s 34 felony convictions.

The deep state did its part by having the FBI spy on Trump campaign advisors Carter Page, George Papadopoulis, and Sam Clovis. In addition, FBI agent Kevin Clinesmith pled guilty to altering an email that facilitated renewal of the spy warrant. Later, Alexander Vindman, an advisor on the National Security Council, pompously testified about Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy. Trump’s crime? Asking Zelenskyy to let our DOJ know of any corruption associated with Joe Biden’s threats concerning the Ukrainian prosecutor who had been investigating Burisma Holdings (and Hunter). I guess Vindman and the Democrats think an American president has no right to inquire about corruption.

The rest of Trump’s presidency was filled with media falsehoods, designed to brand him as a stupid, racist, misogynist war monger. According to CNN and MSNBC, Trump had dreams of being just like Vladimir Putin or Kim Jong Un. The evidence? There was none.

When it was time for Democrats to pick a candidate for the 2020 election, the leadership strong-armed the party faithful by picking the guy who had lost the first 3 primaries and/or caucuses. They did that because Bernie Sanders (who was leading at that point) was likely to lose against Trump, and Biden was the only other candidate widely known. A big name was needed to defeat the orange menace, so Representative Jim Clyburn strongly endorsed Biden in the South Carolina primary. He did that even though it was already known that Hunter had used Daddy’s VP status to obtain lucrative employment with a Ukrainian energy company. Once Biden won in South Carolina, he was on his way to winning the nomination.

To ensure victory in 2020, Democrats began planning for massive ballot harvesting in the swing states. Hundreds of lawsuits were filed — each designed to chip away at the election controls that had been enacted by the state legislatures. The goal was to facilitate ballot harvesting, and make it less detectible. The harvesting plans were turbo charged by COVID, which was the excuse for extensive mass mailing of ballots, and even more dismantling of election controls.

We have a pretty good estimate of the magnitude of this cheating, thanks to True the Vote, the organization behind the 2000 Mules movie. Here are some of their estimates:

Ballot harvesting in the 6 key swing states was particularly easy because those states did not require the voter to provide ID. Nevertheless, Democrats worried that some of the phony ballots might be detected by means of signature matching (signatures on ballot envelopes are matched to those in registration records). To eliminate that problem, Michigan, Georgia, and Pennsylvania scrapped signature matching, although they did it in different ways.

In Michigan, the Secretary of State declared that employees were to “presume” signatures on ballot envelopes matched those in registration records. A few months after the 2020 election, a judge ruled that Secretary Benson acted illegally.

In Pennsylvania, the state Supreme Court declared that a voter’s ballot could not be rejected simply because his signature didn’t match. The voter could sign as “Mickey Mouse.” It didn’t matter.

In Georgia, the largest county, Fulton, did not attempt to match signatures at all. Since the vast majority of Fulton voters are Democrats, the absence of signature matching in Fulton probably won the state for Biden.

In those 3 states there were millions of mail-in voters, with no ID, and no signature matching. Was that enough to ensure a Democrat victory? Not necessarily. To be certain of winning, Democrats in key counties took one more step: They prevented observation by Republican poll challengers. In Wayne County (Detroit) and Fulton County (Atlanta) they verbally and physically threatened the observers. In Philadelphia County the state Supreme Court ruled that observers could be kept at least 15 to 18 feet from the processing tables. That made observation impossible.

So, Biden “won,” if you want to call it winning, and Trump knew he had been defrauded. He filed many lawsuits, but judges wanted him to identify the specific fraudulent ballots. That was almost impossible because the standards needed to identify those phony ballots had been eliminated months before the election took place.

At that point, Joe Biden was in the driver’s seat. To be a successful president, all he needed to do was maintain the policies Trump had in place, and show people that he was nicer than the mean billionaire bully. However, that did not happen, thanks to TDS.

The hatred of Trump was so great that Biden felt the need to prove his disdain by dismantling any program associated with Trump — even programs that were obviously important and working. As we all know, the results were disastrous, and this led to even more Dem insanity.

Joe’s approval rating became so low that the party worried that Trump would beat him in 2024 — no matter how many ballots were harvested, and no matter how much they claimed he was a “threat to Democracy.” Perhaps the Democrat leadership tried to talk Biden into leaving, but he refused. Or perhaps his puppet masters (Jill? Barack?) refused to let Joe Biden retire. In any event, Democrats rolled out a new strategy: lawfare.

It sounded like the perfect plan. Get a hired gun, Jack Smith, to indict and then convict Trump before the election. That would prove to the public that Trump was a very bad man and a true threat to Democracy. At the same time, use friendly county prosecutors in Democrat strongholds to produce similar charges against Trump and his supporters.

That brings us to the present day — a sad one for Democrats. The lawfare has backfired spectacularly. People see through it, and many realize that the Democrats are the true threat to Democracy. The disillusioned include committed Democrats, like Alan Dershowitz and Jonathan Turley, and thousands more. They seem to recognize that their party has lost its way, as well as its integrity. Perhaps they won’t become Republicans but I doubt they want to remain with a political party that has gone mad — with TDS.