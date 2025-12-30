Registration via “vouching”

Sometimes election fraud is hiding in plain sight. On Election Day, a person can get registered to vote in Minnesota without providing any identification: no drivers license, Social Security number, or ID of any kind. She simply has to know a Minnesota registered voter who will “vouch” for her by swearing that she is a resident of his precinct.

Others can get registered in the same way, and from the very same “voucher.” For example, if Jim is a registered Minnesota voter who vouches for Mabel, he can also vouch for Mary, Susan, and others — up to 8 in total. There is only one other limitation: “Chain vouching” is not permitted. That is, a person who is registered via the vouching process cannot, in turn, register 8 additional people.

Minnesota’s special way of registering is not hidden: It is printed directly on the website of the Minnesota Secretary of State:

A registered voter from your precinct can go with you to the polling place to sign an oath confirming your address. This is known as ‘vouching.’ A registered voter can vouch for up to eight voters. You cannot vouch for others if someone vouched for you.

A variation of this special Election Day registration procedure can be used by ANY employee of a “residential facility,” such as a nursing home, assisted living facility, or veterans home (Minnesota Subdivision 4 (c)). Effectively, an employee of such a facility can register people living within that facility. This information is written in the Minnesota Statutes:

Subd 3 (a) An individual may prove residence for purposes of registering or updating a registration by... (4) having a voter who is registered to vote in the precinct, or an employee who provides proof that they are employed by and working in a residential facility in the precinct and vouching for a resident in the facility, sign an oath in the presence of the election judge vouching that the voter or employee personally knows that the individual is a resident of the precinct.

Regarding the reference to “employee” (above), I could find no definition in the Code. It appears that any employee —from janitor to CEO — could provide the “evidence” required to get someone registered.

I became aware of these special Minnesota procedures by watching a video produced by Attorney Robert Gouveia. He said that his knowledge came from Dustin Grage, who implied that voter fraud was centered in the Somali community. Grage posted this statement on his X account:

Listen, the Somali Medicaid fraud is bad, but people also need to understand that voter fraud is happening in Minnesota too. Last week we uncovered a Somali voter-fraud operation. And sadly, it probably will not be the last. This is just the tip of the iceberg.

Later, the Grage statement was reposted by JD Vance, with this additional comment (by Vance):

What’s happening in Minnesota is a microcosm of the immigration fraud in our system. Politicians like it because they get power. Welfare cheats like it because they get rich. But it’s a zero sum game, and they’re stealing both money and political power from Minnesotans.

I know that the Trump DOJ has its hands full, but I hope it will thoroughly investigate this issue. Given the laxity of the Minnesota election standards, the DOJ would likely find numerous non residents, criminals, and noncitizens who have been voting in Minnesota.

Federal legislation is required

A long-term solution would require federal legislation. Unfortunately, there are some Republican leaders who think that election standards are entirely within the domain of state governments. That is a false belief. Although states normally set the election standards, Congress can “...at any time by Law make or alter such Regulations…” for elections involving federal office holders (U.S. Constitution, Article I, Section 4, Clause 1).

Some Republicans are misguided in another way: They think that the filibuster is sacred, and must be preserved. They believe this even though Democrats would eliminate the filibuster the moment they gained the requisite power.

How do we know that the Democrats would get rid of the filibuster? They already tried.