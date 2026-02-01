For years, several parties have been seeking access to Fulton County’s 2020 election ballots and other documents, but arrogant Fulton County administrators have resisted.

The county ignored a lawsuit by Garland Favorito, a co-founder of VoterGA, which is a nonprofit organization fighting for election integrity in Georgia. Starting in December 2020, Favorito fought for the records in front of several judges, all the way to the Georgia Supreme Court, which declared that he had standing to request 2020 ballots. That made no difference to Fulton County.

In 2024 and 2025 the Georgia State Election Board issued subpoenas, demanding access to Fulton’s records. However, the county ignored those requests until a Fulton County Superior Court judge ordered release of the material. Fulton then put up another roadblock: The county demanded a $435,000 fee to review, copy, and produce the information.

In October, 2025, the U.S. Department of Justice made its own request for the information but, again, Fulton refused to budge— even after the DOJ followed up with a formal lawsuit.

Do you think Fulton might be hiding something?

Without a doubt, the requests by Favorito, the State Board, and the DOJ are factors in the recent FBI raid of the Fulton County Election Hub and Operations Center. Although that raid was authorized by a judge’s sealed warrant, some news organizations have seen the warrant, and are reporting on the many types of records that were seized— without the need to pay Fulton’s $435,000 extortion demand!

Documents sought

ABC News reports:

“The search warrant authorized the FBI to search for ‘all physical ballots from the 2020 General Election,’ in addition to tabulator tapes from voting machines and 2020 voter rolls, among other documents...”

It is likely that the warrant also includes items that were requested by the Department of Justice in December. Those items were “all used and void ballots, stubs of all ballots, signature envelopes, and corresponding envelope digital files” (11alive.com).

On Wednesday (January 28) the FBI filled several large trucks with 700 boxes of ballots and other seized documents.

Criminal basis for warrant

The warrant was signed by Magistrate Judge Catharine Salinas, and it states that the FBI is seeking material that “constitutes evidence of the commission of a criminal offense” and evidence “used as the means of committing a criminal offense.”

According to ABC News, the warrant lists possible violations of two specific statutes: One pertains to the required retention period for election records, and the other specifies “criminal penalties for people, including election officials, who intimidate voters or knowingly procure false votes or false voter registrations.”

The reference to the first statute (required retention period) suggests that the FBI has possibly learned that someone in Fulton County is destroying records. Because of on-going litigation, those records should have been retained.

The second statute (“knowingly procure false votes...”) suggests that the FBI may have uncovered some sort of ballot harvesting scheme, where registrations were stolen or fabricated so that votes could be rendered by made-up people, illegal aliens, or out-of-state voters.

Could there be a whistleblower in Fulton County?

Reaction from media and Democrats

Of course, many news organizations reported the story with typical left-wing spin:

Reuters: The FBI is “pursuing U.S. President Donald Trump’s false claims ...”

PBS: “ Baseless claims of voter fraud have been a focus of President Trump...”

Georgia Recorder: The County was at the center of “President Donald Trump’s baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen in Georgia and other swing states.”

Politico: “Trump has repeatedly and falsely claimed that former President Joe Biden did not actually win the 2020 presidential election.”

We can expect those media organizations to reject anything the FBI finds.

In addition, Democrats are already making excuses. Some of them seem to imply that the FBI will manipulate the findings. Fulton County Commissioner Marvin Arrington (Democrat) stated:

“These are the original voting records, original absentee ballots. Once that stuff leaves our custody, where is the chain of custody? How can we know if we’re going to get everything back? How can we know if they might do something mischievous?”

Robb Pitts (Democrat), Chairman of the Fulton Board of Commissioners, expressed these concerns:

“ ...I can no longer as chair of this board, satisfy not only the citizens of Atlanta, but also the citizens of this world, that those ballots are still secure. So that is a major concern that I have right now.”

Later, Pitts got rather feisty:

“We will not give an inch...” “We’re going to fight this in court with every resource that we have.”

What the FBI might be looking for

Trump critics have expressed surprise that the FBI would seek election documents, since 2020 election results have already been “audited” several times. However, those were not real audits. They were merely counting exercises.

A true audit also entails authentication. For example, were ballots submitted in a timely manner, and were they properly signed? Are the voters registered citizens, are they over the required voting age, and are they voting from the proper jurisdictions? Also, are there chain of custody records that can be used to trace the vote to each person between the voter and the final tabulation records? The self-audits conducted by Fulton County did not answer any of those questions.

Recently, I had a conversation with Garland Favorito, a co-founder of VoterGA, which is a nonprofit organization promoting election integrity. Although the raid had not taken place at that time, Favorito identified several specific issues that might explain why the FBI is now seeking records.

Immediately after the 2020 election, 6 poll watchers claimed that several ballots contained anomalies. The signature ink appeared to be toner, abnormal paper was used, or the ballots lacked creases, even though they had to be folded to fit in the mailing envelope. Most of these ballots lacked markings for any of the down-ballot races.

As a result, Mr. Favorito filed a lawsuit, seeking the right to inspect the paper ballots. As noted, he was told by lower courts that he lacked standing. However, in 2022 the Georgia Supreme Court ruled that he did have standing. Nevertheless, Fulton Co. has refused to give him access to the ballots.

Other problems in the election records

Fulton County has acknowledged that, contrary to legal requirements, 315,000 early vote ballots were unsupported by signed poll worker tabulator tapes.

Garland Favorito also noted that thousands of scanned ballot image files were “impossible.” For example, 16,000, the tif image files were dated hours or days in advance of the SHA authentication files, even though the two files are produced simultaneously.

4,000 image files had precisely the same timestamp, even though it takes about 1 second to scan each one.

130,000 mail-in ballots had no SHA file whatever, even though SHA files are required by Georgia law.

For almost 18,000 votes, there are no paper or image files, whatever.

There was a report (from an election staffer) that signatures were not reviewed in Fulton Co., despite a legal requirement.

Additional issues are identified here.

Consequences

In a recent FoxNews interview, FBI Director Kash Patel said that the agency believes there is “probable cause” supporting seizure of ballots and documents. The FBI will pursue possible crimes vigorously.

It is obvious that President Trump is watching these operations with great interest. While in Davos last week, he vowed “people will soon be prosecuted for what they did” regarding the 2020 presidential election. Let’s hope that is the case.