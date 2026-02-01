Joe Fried CPA Election Central

Joe Fried CPA Election Central

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patrick Cleburne's avatar
Patrick Cleburne
6d

The Democrats gained the TWO GA US Senate seats from the Republicans as the result of the 2020 election. Fraud in Fulton County was extremely worthwhile.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Joe Fried CPA and others
Mike Tamborrino's avatar
Mike Tamborrino
6d

Joe, great piece - nicely full of content yet short enough to keep the attention of most, perfect for those who aren't attached to this story like we are.

Patrick Byrne has an interesting theory as to why Tulsi Gabbard was there. She can call the president and maybe she did while she was there.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Joe Fried CPA
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joe Fried CPA · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture