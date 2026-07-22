We have all heard it many times. According to “journalists,” claims made by President Trump regarding election cheating are “unfounded,” “disproven,” and/or “debunked.” However, irrefutable evidence of large-scale 2020 election fraud exists.

On Thursday night, the President outlined four specific areas of election concern. I’d like to address one of them: Corrupt Michigan voter registrations in the 2020 election. Trump said: “Even when significant evidence of fraud has been detected, it has been buried and covered up.”

The President is correct: Wide-spread evidence of Michigan fraud was detected before the 2020 election. After it was discovered and reviewed by the FBI, it was concealed by the Biden DOJ. I know this because I had access to the numerous DOJ email communications pertaining to this subterfuge.

The scandal is discovered

Shortly before the 2020 election, a woman walked into a Muskegon County (MI) election office and submitted 8 to 10 thousand voter registration applications. An alert election clerk named Ann Meisch noticed that many of the applications were extremely suspicious, with birth-dates, addresses, and signatures that did not match the information on related drivers licenses.

Meisch and co-workers made a largely unsuccessful effort to verify the information by calling phone numbers on questionable applications. The matter was then turned over to Muskegon local police and state authorities.

The police noted that “numerous forms appeared to have been completed by the same writer…” and “phone numbers on multiple forms were erroneous and signatures on multiple forms didn’t appear to match signatures on file….” They briefly investigated the matter before the probe was turned over to the FBI. It was then squelched, almost immediately, by the Biden Department of Justice.

The story went dark for almost 3 years until the Gateway Pundit (GP) published a series of articles based upon state and city police reports. Here is a short recap of the GP reporting, followed by some confidential information that has not been widely reported.

The woman who submitted the registration applications has the name Brianna Hawkins, and was paid $1150 per week, given a rental car, and a “reloadable pay card.” Her job was to register voters and help them use the registrations to get ballots.

The company she worked for was a Tennessee organization with the name, GBI Strategies. It had numerous branches and activities in many areas of Michigan, and in other locations in the United States.

GBI had very close ties to high-ranking Democrats and left-leaning groups. A police investigation stated or implied that, in 2018, GBI was paid $188,000 by the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, $1,571,000 by the Doug Jones for Senate Committee, and $657,000 by the left-wing New American Jobs Fund.

During their investigation, the police found several “semi-automatic rifles joined with suppressors and optics and customized pistols.” Why they were there is a mystery.

The police also found “dozens of new phones” and hundreds of “prepaid payment cards.” [Why hundreds? Were people being paid with the cards if they registered and voted?]

GBI employees told police investigators that they never advocated that people vote for Joe Biden or any particular candidate. However, police saw a script in the GBI office that encouraged people to vote for Joe Biden. For example, it asked, “can I count on you to vote for Joe Biden?”

City police went door-to-door to confirm that the registration forms possessed by GBI were fraudulent.

Ruth Johnson, a former state senator and former secretary of state stated: “My estimate is over 800,000 ballot applications were sent to non-qualified voters in Michigan.”

Phony registrations, no ID, and no signature checking

To fully understand the scale of this corruption, and the significance of the phony registrations, you need to know how easily they can be converted into votes.

Although Michigan law required a voter to request a ballot application, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson ignored the law, and she automatically mailed out 7.7 million ballot applications to everyone who was registered, including 4 million who were not planning to vote absentee, and those with the phony registrations obtained by GBI. No ID was required.

The only voting safeguard in Michigan (a weak one at that) was signature matching. However, Secretary Benson unlawfully told election clerks throughout Michigan to “presume” signatures matched, and most did. Fortunately, Ann Meisch, the woman who discovered the scandal, ignored Benson’s unlawful instructions.

Four months after the election, Benson’s instructions were ruled to be invalid by a state judge. The mainstream media ignored that ruling. No appeal was filed by Secretary Benson.

The Biden Department of Justice kills the investigation

Before the 2020 election, FBI agents knew that the real number of phony registrations could be several times larger than the 8,000 to 10,000 registrations originally reported. I read the emails and have the specific names of those agents. I will not name them here because they may still be government-restricted.

At least one official reported that the number of phony registrations could change the election results. Another agent proposed interviewing 100 individuals who served as canvassers of 2020 registration information.

Nevertheless, Richard Pilger, the man in charge of the DOJ’s Election Crimes Branch, blocked any investigation of the matter prior to election certification. He claimed that he was blocking the action based on a long-standing government policy (Justice Manual 95-85.300). However, a careful reading of the manual shows that investigations should be delayed only when they are “overt” — meaning that they would become widely known by the public and could influence the election. Interviews of individual canvassers, examination of documents, and other investigatory actions would not be barred. Pilger must have known that.

Conclusion

Registration applications were obtained by GBI in multiple cities in Michigan and elsewhere. It is clear that some of the registrations were fabricated or obtained by trickery.

In some instances, legitimate registrations may have been obtained, but via illegal financial inducements.

When the Secretary of State auto-mailed ballot applications to 7.7 million registrants, the people with phony registrations also received ballot applications.

Because 4 million voters did not expect to receive a ballot application (because they never asked for one), those applications ended up in trash cans and landfills where they were easily available to political operatives.

The registrants (the real ones and the phony ones) could fill out the application forms and obtained ballots – without showing identification.

Because of the unlawful instructions of Jocelyn Benson, all signatures on ballot applications were “presumed” to be legitimate.

A review of FBI/DOJ correspondence shows that some officials were very concerned about GBI, and wanted to investigate before the 2020 election. However, Richard Pilger, the Director of the Election Crimes Branch, blocked any such investigation until after the election. Perhaps he feared that such an investigation would give credibility to President Trump’s claims of election fraud.

How many Michigan votes were created by GBI? How many were produced by Jocelyn Benson’s unlawful mass mailing of ballot applications and by her unlawful signature instructions? It is impossible to know.

That is why it was wrong to certify the 2020 Michigan election.