Joe Fried CPA Election Central

Joe Fried CPA Election Central

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Alex
Jul 23

Maybe this explains the multi million Democrat vote drop in the last presidential election./s

Democratic coup totally unreported by national media.

Good work Joe!

Alex D

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Patrick Cleburne
Jul 22

Clearly demonstrates the Democrats stole MI in 2020 (by 154,188 votes) by flooding the State with unpoliced mail-in ballots: " "Richard Pilger, the man in charge of the DOJ’s Election Crimes Branch, blocked any investigation of the matter"

Remember Joe's definitive 2020 book "Debunked" https://vdare.com/articles/yes-virginia-dare-the-2020-election-was-fraudulent-and-ga-gop-leadership-among-others-are-complicit

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