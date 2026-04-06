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cat
Apr 6

If SC rules for birthright citizenship, then US continues to be a sucker for those who take advantage. The only ways I can see around this is to prevent or discourage other forms of citizenship such as:

--The legislature should count only US citizens when determining state representation (I'm fine in counting all residents in census, but determine in the census (and count) if they're actual citizens -- note this was done in older censuses.)

--Eliminate all social benefits and enforce the law that any potential citizen must be self-supporting (and their sponsor must be able to support them too). Don't give Section 8 benefits or similar. Test for all health issues and diseases, as was done in the past and be super particular regarding who can stay and apply for citizenship.

--Cap the number of aliens allowed in this country and eliminate chain migration.

--Be very particular regarding whom is allowed to enter and apply for citizenship. Prioritize those who are in meaningful fields/employment/businesses and have significant assets.

--Before citizenship is granted, look at and interview the candidate to see how well he or she has assimilated. Reject any who refuse to do so.

Just a quick write-up off top of my head.

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Dubby Rose
Apr 6

Good essay and quite self-evident that it was not the intention of the writers to grant citizenship to the entire world. Just yesterday I listened to a monologue by a long-time friend using this as one of her justifications for her TDS - "he wants to deny citizenship to immigrants." She had no interest in hearing a refutation or correction. Sounds like some on our Supreme Court have the same mentality. Hopefully, not a majority.

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