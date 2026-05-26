Joe Fried CPA Election Central

Joe Fried CPA Election Central

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Jerry F's avatar
Jerry F
May 26

Let's not forget the J6'ers that died while incarcerated, and I believe a few of them committed suicide because of the loss of freedom and loss of hope to be released. That was the most despicable result of the leftist lawfare against anyone who questioned the 2020 election rightfully so.

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Russell A. Paielli's avatar
Russell A. Paielli
May 26

Thanks for that informative comparison, Joe. Yes, it is disturbing that the non-violent J6 "trespassers" were punished far more harshly than the violent leftist "George Floyd" rioters a few months earlier. The double standard is alarming. It was political intimidation by the Biden DOJ, plain and simple -- something you might expect from China or North Korea, not the US. And at the same time, Kamala Harris was raising funds to bail out violent leftist rioters.

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