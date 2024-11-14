Joe Fried CPA Election Central
ChatGPT Blames Republicans for Shutdown
And for other political controversies
Nov 1
Joe Fried CPA
October 2025
Fulton "Show the Ballots" Hearing is Cancelled
TRUMP'S INTERVENTION IS NEEDED!!
Oct 23
Joe Fried CPA
Two Big Developments re: GA Elections
Court hearing - Thursday Oct. 23, 2025
Oct 23
Joe Fried CPA
September 2025
Democrats Defy Court Order
Contempt results in a $10,000 penalty — PER DAY!
Sep 25
Joe Fried CPA
Mr. President: You need to move out!
Agencies should leave DC
Sep 19
Joe Fried CPA
March 2025
ARE DEMS STEALING VOTES AGAIN?
There are strange results in PA
Mar 30
Joe Fried CPA
Trump tariffs - a good idea?
Regarding trade with Canada, three issues are often misunderstood.
Mar 22
Joe Fried CPA
This 70-year-old whistleblower is serving 9 years in prison - Can Pam Bondi help?
Tina Peters was once the Clerk and Recorder of Mesa County Colorado, and was in charge of county elections.
Mar 14
Joe Fried CPA
Is “Peace” a dirty word?
Many Americans and Europeans are deeply concerned about the Ukraine war, but they are not sure of the underlying facts.
Mar 6
Joe Fried CPA
February 2025
Here's why the tariff threat was necessary
NOTE: I published this article in the American Thinker yesterday, just before significant developments were announced.
Feb 4
Joe Fried CPA
January 2025
What Jack Smith left out
One week before the Presidential Inauguration, Jack Smith issued a “Final Report” concerning the January 6th prosecution of Donald Trump and his…
Jan 18
Joe Fried CPA
November 2024
2024 Election Notes
(*and please see special message at end)
Nov 14, 2024
Joe Fried CPA
